Hackers post pictures of George Floyd, Che Guevara to West Valley police Facebook page

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL) — The West Valley City Police Department said its Facebook account was hacked after several photos of revolutionary Che Guevara were posted to the page.

Hackers also posted political cartoons seeming to criticize the United States’ record on human rights, and a photo of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd.

“The West Valley City Police Department is taking immediate action to assess a recent breach on our official Facebook page,” department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said in a statement Thursday. “We regret to inform the public that unauthorized access was gained to our social media account, leading to the dissemination of content which does not align with the values, principles and professionalism of our police department.

“We want to assure the community that the incident is being thoroughly investigated and steps are being take to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

The account, which has more than 21,000 followers, was not online Friday morning.

