Man who killed girlfriend while out on bail sentenced to 45 years in prison

By James Howell Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis man who killed his girlfriend in the summer of 2021 while out on bail has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, per a plea agreement reached earlier this month.

Marcus Garvin will serve 45 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Garvin was free on bail and wearing a GPS ankle bracelet when prosecutors say he stabbed his girlfriend to death on July 24, 2021.

Garvin was free thanks to money paid by The Bail Project.

Garvin was initially charged with battery for a December 2020 incident in which he stabbed a customer at the Circle K convenience store in the 2000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue.

For this incident, Garvin’s bond was set at $30,000.

Records show Marion Superior Court Judge Shatrese Flowers reduced Garvin’s bond to $1,500 and ordered him on GPS monitoring on Jan. 11, 2021.

According to court documents, on July 24, 2021, just six months after his release on GPS monitoring, Garvin stabbed 30-year-old Christie Holt to death at the Always Inn, 7410 E. 21st St., and tried to dismember her body in the bathtub.

On July 30, 2021 prosecutors say a witness saw Garvin at 4:48 a.m. dragging Holt’s body wrapped in sheets and a comforter to a wooded area near the motel.

A doctor performing the autopsy found 51 stab wounds on Holt’s body. Her lower left leg was nearly severed, court documents show.

Now, Garvin has entered a plea agreement with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.