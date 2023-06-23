New Atlanta airport kiosk teaches travelers how to perform CPR in 5 minutes

By Madeline Montgomery

ATLANTA (WANF) — It’s CPR Awareness Month and the American Heart Association wants to make sure people know how to do the life-saving technique with a kiosk at the Atlanta Airport.

Patty Lakesha Hill has worked on and off at the airport for almost 30 years. One day on break, Hill’s normal day at work changed in a second.

“I suddenly hear a cry out for help,” said Hill. “I ran over and Miss V was laying on the floor.”

Hill is a trained medical assistant in her other job and knew exactly what to do.

“I did CPR, somebody else jumped in, it was a nurse… a doctor came in… I remember going to get the defibrillator off the wall running back over, got it to the doctor, and all of us kept doing CPR until the paramedics came,” said Hill.

That woman was saved due to simple training anyone can learn here at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport at gate A12.

The American Heart Association has a kiosk to teach hands-only CPR using videos and a mannequin.

“At the end of the day, we could very well be the closest thing to saving someone’s life, so the bare minimum of being able to know CPR is invaluable,” said CPR Instructor Corey Murray.

Doing CPR or grabbing a defibrillator can double or triple the survival rates for cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

“If you have a couple of minutes to kill, stop by the kiosk. You never know when you might help to save a life,” said Hill.

According to the American Heart Association, because of where the kiosk is placed in the world’s busiest airport, 10,000 people can get trained in CPR from it a year.

