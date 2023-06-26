Historic drought has growers and gardeners improvising

By Adam Duxter

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — It was the worst month for rain in over 150 years. Between mid-May and mid-June, the Twin Cities saw just about one-fourth an inch of rain – the least since the 1870s in a one-month span.

The dry span has effectively eliminated and sort of impact the wet winter had at helping drought conditions from the summer and fall of 2022.

As of Thursday, nearly the entire state is officially in drought conditions. It’s the talk of Tangletown Gardens in south Minneapolis, says co-owner Scott Endres.

“It becomes a main talking point,” Endres said. “Because real gardeners, they’re out in their gardens and they can tell plants need water.”

Endres says back-to-back drought summers have gardeners adapting.

“Now, plant breeders are looking for drought tolerance,” he said. “Or heat tolerance.”

In St. Paul, Egglplant Supply says they’re recommending customers seek watering solutions like a soaker hose. This weekend, they’ve nearly sold out of rain barrels, which they attribute to customers looking to preserve any precipitation that does come.

“We’re really hopeful that some rain will be coming,” said manager Leah Van Tassel. “We’re checking every day.”

