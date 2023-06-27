Churchill Downs sees improved safety after moving Spring Meet to Ellis Park

By Fred Cowgill

HENDERSON, Kentucky (WLKY) — Churchill Downs is wrapping up its Spring Meet, which was moved to Ellis Park in western Kentucky after the death of 12 horses.

The move appears to have paid off, with a much improved safety record at the track in Henderson, Kentucky.

“They have bones in ankle, if they take a bad step, can be catastrophic, it’s something we all worry about every day,” said trainer Kenny McPeek.

You can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from McPeek and the industry now that there have been zero catastrophic injuries in the three weeks of racing at Ellis Park. McPeek’s Society Romp also saw a track record time in the Grade 3 Chicago Stakes.

Trainer Brad Cox is also pleased with the improvements.

“No breakdowns, everything’s been really good with the track, turf and dirt,” Cox said. “Same thing in the mornings — it’s been really solid in the mornings as well.”

Moving the races bought Churchill Downs time to figure out why there were 12 catastrophic injuries in April and May, but the answers remain elusive.

And while racing has stopped, many horses still train at Churchill, including Cox’s.

“All I can focus on is the horses I have under my care,” he said. “I’m pretty content and happy with training here.”

Ellis Park will continue hosting races after Churchill’s Spring Meet ends. Its annual Summer Meet starts next week and runs through the end of August.

McPeek warns the problem won’t go away, even if Churchill finds out why there have been so many injuries.

The sport is in overdrive trying to minimize the risks, but even if it does, the reality is horse racing is inherently dangerous.

