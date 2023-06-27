Jon Hamm says it’s ‘exciting’ to be married to ‘Mad Men’ co-star Anna Osceola

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jon Hamm is totally jazzed about being a married man.

“It’s exciting because it’s all potential,” Hamm said on Tuesday’s episode of iHeartPodcasts’ “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi,” adding that marriage “is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope – and it’s the journey and it’s exciting.”

Hamm recorded the podcast days prior to his nuptials to actress Anna Osceola, whom he reportedly wed on Saturday in the Big Sur area of the central California coast. Osceola and Hamm met in 2015 when they starred on “Mad Men” together, and were first romantically linked in 2020.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Hamm and Osceola for comment on their Saturday wedding.

The actor, like most engaged people planning a wedding, also felt overwhelmed throughout the planning process, saying “all of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing.”

Then, Hamm said, he had an “epiphany” while walking his dog.

“This sort of calm settled over me,” he said, adding this occurred when he realized that “I’m gonna look out and I’m gonna see this whole group of people… that are all there because they’re supporting me and Anna.”

He went on to joke that the last time he looked out into a crowd that was supporting him was at his high school graduation, or when he won an Emmy in 2015.

“But this is not that,” Hamm clarified, adding that “this is the exciting part of life and it’s a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase.”

As for that next phase? Hamm said he and Oscoela are still “TBD” on if that next phase involves starting a family.

For now, the actor is focused on the bond he shares with his bride, saying that he understands marriage “gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.