New home sales surged 20% in May from a year ago

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales surged in May, as buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the low inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 12.2% in May from April, and up 20% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

May’s month-over-month gain is further evidence that the new construction market is being boosted by the exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale. Homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher rate. Sales of existing homes have been down for the past few months, while new home sales have been rising.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000, up from a revised 680,000 in April. Sales were higher than last year’s estimated rate of 636,000.

Mortgage rates reached as high as 6.79% at the end of May as uncertainty moved through the financial industry due to the debt ceiling standoff. This increase in mortgage rates cooled mortgage applications.

In some good news for buyers, prices of new homes dropped from April, the report showed. The median price for a new home dropped to $416,300 in May, down from a revised $487,300 the previous month.

