‘She’s not an alien’: Roadside mystery solved after man explains story behind mannequin

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — For years, a mannequin has stood by the side of the road on the west side of Highway 5 near Des Moines International Airport.

The mannequin has been seen wearing different outfits: from a wedding dress to a Caitlin Clark basketball jersey, which is what the mannequin is wearing now.

Gary Jennings is the man behind the mannequin. He’s been dressing it up for over a decade because he thinks “it’s fun.” But up until today, he has kept his identity a secret.

“People are going to know she’s not an alien,” Jennings said.

The mannequin started as a way for people to find Jennings’ house more easily.

“People didn’t know where I lived. And I said, ‘do you know where that picnic table is along highway five?’ It wasn’t just one person; it was a lot of people that knew that picnic table. I said ‘well, that’s not very interesting. We need to put something down there to make it more interesting,'” Jennings said.

The first mannequin was named Gloria. After she was stolen, they needed a replacement.

“Someone approached me. It was his wedding anniversary gift to his wife for 40 years to put Gloria back in the field. But his wife was calling her Rose, so the new mannequin was Rose.”

Now, it’s become a community affair. Neighbors like Kay Strum are pitching in to find Rose a new costume.

“We’re trying to find a yellow cowboy hat, and if we can’t find one, we’ll probably just spray-paint one. And that would be the newest outfit for Rose,” Strum shared.

Jennings says Rose is “just a friendly face in a field.”

“Hopefully she stays there, and people respect her and appreciate her for what she is,” Jennings said

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.