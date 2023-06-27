Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLARK COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — Two teenagers called 911 to report their stepfather shot their mother and then himself in Vancouver Monday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 911 call in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 56th Street. Deputies arrived to the scene and found the two teen girls uninjured outside the home.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went into the home and found a man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A woman was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Their names have not yet been released.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who said seeing something like this happen in his own backyard was something he never imagined happening.

“I was like, oh wow, that doesn’t hardly ever, ever happen out here,” said Tom Pace. “This general area is usually pretty quiet. We don’t generally get any activity out here in this area at all. Occasionally you might get some activity but it’s pretty rare. Other than that, it’s a quiet area.”

The sheriff’s office says the teens are safe with other family members.

The Major Crimes Unit has responded for the ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office says the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

No other details have been released by detectives at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.