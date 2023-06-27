Twin sisters graduate together as Valedictorian and Salutatorian

By Wendell Edwards

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — The only thing better than graduating at the top of one’s glass, is graduating at the top with your twin sister.

18-year-old inseparable twins Andrea and Amanda D’Oleo share the stage as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Andrea said, “I don’t think we’ve spent more than a day or two apart.” These sisters and high school seniors are as close as their grade-point-averages separated by less than 1-point.

These twins are graduating at the top of their class at great paths academy with Andrea finishing first and Amanda right behind her.

It was rare that siblings finished as valedictorian and salutatorian let alone a set of twins.

This was a fact not lost on these sisters who say they pushed each other. “She would be like, you know we are fighting for something,” said Andrea. “This is more the emotions you are feeling right now.”

Amanda said, “she was always there saying the same exact thing to me, telling me to fight for this.”

Over the years, they’ve learned they work well united, and they found inspiration from their older sister who set the example when she finished as salutatorian at the same school in 2015.

“I think it was more like seeing our older sister,” said Andrea. “She was a really big role model in our lives. She can do it. We have to do it too.”

They’ve done everything together their entire lives and graduation night wasn’t any different.

The twins both gave speeches and even this they did together.

In their joint graduation speech, the twins went out on top, their sisterhood and friendship on full display showing that these twins are truly one of a kind.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.