Video shows car run red light and slam into vehicle, killing 5-year-old in South LA
By Web staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Surveillance video caught a driver speeding down a road in South L.A. and then slamming into another car, killing a 5-year-old girl.
The suspected driver, 26-year-old Pedro Murillo, turned himself into police last Tuesday.
Police say Murillo ran a red light and slammed into a car with a 5-year-old girl inside.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding out what Murillo may have been doing prior to the crash.
A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.
