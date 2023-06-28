Electrical issue with tramcar leaves 375 people stuck at Palm Springs Tramway mountain station

Approximately 375 people are stuck at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's mountain station due to an electrical issue with a tramcar.

The issue was identified at around 3:30 p.m. Madison Morgan, spokesperson for the Tramway, said the tramcar left the dock and went up about 100 feet when the emergency break went off. The tramcar was brought back to the dock for tests.

Tramway's maintenance crew was able to determine that it was an electrical issue, but were not able to resolve it, Morgan confirmed.

The 375 people still up at the mountain station are being offered complimentary dinner while they work to assess the issue. There was no ETA for when people could be brought back down.

Morgan confirmed that no tramcars with people inside have returned to the Valley Station since 3:15 p.m.

Ticket sales were stopped for the day at around 4:00 p.m. Officials are still working to determine whether ticket sales will reopen on Thursday.

