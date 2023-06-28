How to keep your pets feeling safe ahead of the Fourth of July

Fourth of July fireworks can be a dazzling display for humans and a nightmare for pets.

Colorful, thundering fireworks can lead to sensory overload, which can spike your pet’s blood pressure and heart rate.

The intense adrenaline rush can also cause pets to have a "fight-or-flight" response, a big reason why many pets run away or even become aggressive out of fear during this time of year.

Some pets may actually have an appetite for fireworks, but it becomes a problem if they’re actually consumed. Fireworks often contain chemicals like barium, most commonly found in sparklers. The chemical is toxic for animals and can lead to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, muscle weakness, paralysis and even death.

While fireworks are unavoidable during the Fourth of July, there are things you can do to keep you pet feeling safe and secure:

Establish a “safe haven” in your home just for your pet. In the days before the Fourth of July, provide your pet with a space in the quietest room in your home and do not interfere with them. If they do become frightened by fireworks, this space can serve as a source of comfort and refuge.

White noise or soft music can soothe your pet’s anxiety. There are even playlists with soothing music created just for pets.

Walk your dog before the fireworks go off and keep them indoors at all times.

Make sure that your pets are wearing clear identification in the event that they run away.

Close your blinds and windows to shield your pet from the bright flashes and loud noises.

If your pet is up for it, ignore the fireworks and play with them to ease their stress.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter for more on how you can keep your companion feeling calm.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. for more information.