Man charged after threatening Facebook friend at laundromat with pellet gun, police say

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening one of his Facebook friends with an air pellet gun at a laundromat, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say officers were dispatched to a laundromat on Nolensville Pike for a report of a man armed with a gun threatening a customer.

Upon arrival, officers found Isael De La Trinidad, the victim, and a witness were all outside by the front door. The witness told officers who the suspect was and said he pulled a gun out on the victim during an argument.

He told officers De La Trinidad came into the store and began yelling in Spanish. The witness said he didn’t understand Spanish, so, he didn’t know what the suspect was saying, according to the affidavit.

He then saw the suspect pull out a black pistol before the victim ran at him and took the gun from him, the affidavit states. The witness then picked up the gun from the ground and hid it from the suspect.

The victim told officers he was friends with De La Trinidad on Facebook, and they’d hung out at the laundromat before. After the two had a falling out, the suspect was upset the victim would come there to wash his clothes, according to the affidavit.

The victim told officers he heard banging on the window and De La Trinidad entered the building and began threatening to shoot him before pulling out the gun. According to the affidavit, after continuously being threatened, the witness told police he charged the suspect to take the gun from him.

Later, officers recovered the weapon and discovered it was a pneumatic air pellet gun with a warning on the side indicating it could result in serious injury or death.

De La Trinidad faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held and is not eligible for release due to an ICE detainer.

