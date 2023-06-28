Officer-involved shooting shuts down portion of freeway

An officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning has shut down a portion of the 10 freeway heading east of Coachella.

A sig alert was issued for the area stating Interstate 10 eastbound at SR-86 is closed until further notice. Vehicles are being directed off the freeway heading east on Dillon Road.

California Highway Patrol confirmed a pursuit began on the freeway just east of Dillon Road. When the pursuit ended, an officer-involved shooting took place.

No one was injured in the shooting and a suspect is in custody,

An alternate route around the freeway closure is Highway 111 to Box Canyon Road.

This is a developing story.