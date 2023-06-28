Skip to Content
News

One person dead, another seriously injured in crash near Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
today at 4:02 PM
Published 3:41 PM

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash on Indian Canyon Drive near State Route 62.

The head-on crash was reported at around 2:43 p.m.

A CHP officer told News Channel 3 at the scene that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Traffic is backing along Indian Canyon Drive.

Traffic as of 3:35 p.m.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that Indian Canyon is shut down on both sides. There was no word on when the road may be reopened.

We'll have updates from the Breaking News Center starting at 4:00 p.m. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content