One person dead, another seriously injured in crash near Desert Hot Springs

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash on Indian Canyon Drive near State Route 62.

The head-on crash was reported at around 2:43 p.m.

A CHP officer told News Channel 3 at the scene that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Traffic is backing along Indian Canyon Drive.

Traffic as of 3:35 p.m.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that Indian Canyon is shut down on both sides. There was no word on when the road may be reopened.

