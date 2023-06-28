Oscars invite Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, Keke Palmer and more to join the Academy

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan are among the hundreds of artists invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organization that produces the Oscars.

In a news release sent to CNN on Wednesday, the Academy announced they’ve invited 398 artists and executives “who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures.”

Other invitees include Austin Butler, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Stephanie Hsu, Vicky Krieps, Paul Mescal and Lashana Lynch.

Swift garnered Oscar buzz for the 2023 season when her directorial debut on “All Too Well: The Short Film” was submitted for consideration in the best live-action short category. Her original song “Carolina,” written for the film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” made the shortlist for a nod in the best original song category. Swift did not end up receiving an Oscar nomination in either category.

Quan is being invited to join AMPAS after having viewers in shambles when he made a moving acceptance speech upon winning the best supporting actor Oscar in March for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Quan’s fellow “EEAAO” Oscar winners, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, were extended invitations along with actors Selma Blair, “RRR” actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr., Kerry Condon and Paul Reiser.

According to the Academy’s announcement, “membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.”

They cited that 40% of the 2023 invitees identify as women, 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52% are international. There are 22 Oscar winners and 76 nominees among the 398 artists invited.

