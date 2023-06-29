Fire breaks out at Tiffany & Co.’s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown

By JESSE ZANGER

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Chopper 2 was live over a fire that broke out at the Tiffany & Co.’s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown.

The Fire Department said an underground street electrical fire broke out around 9:30 a.m., and that there were no outages and injuries.

The store, located at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, just completed a massive renovation that took nearly four years.

Con Ed is also on the scene.

“This morning prior to store opening hours, an electrical fire broke out in the basement on the periphery of the Tiffany Landmark on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The fire has since been put out and no injuries or casualties were sustained. We are working with the New York Fire Department to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our employees and clients. The store is expected to open later today following inspection by the Fire Marshal,” Tiffany & Co. said in a statement.

