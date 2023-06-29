Skip to Content
IMF reaches $3 billion staff-level agreement with Pakistan

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a crucial bailout that could help stabilize its flailing economy and lift the South Asian nation out of a crisis that has pushed millions to the brink.

“I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion),” Nathan Porter, who led the IMF staff team, said in a statement Thursday.

The deal is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected by mid-July, the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

