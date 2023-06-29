Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith hit and killed by fleeing car thief

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two people are facing felony charges, after an Indiana State Police trooper was killed when he was hit by a stolen vehicle suspected car thief ran over an Indiana State Trooper just west of Indianapolis.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Aaron Smith was helping other troopers chase a stolen vehicle on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield, and had deployed stop sticks to disable the car, when the driver hit him, police said.

Smith, 33, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said two adults and a juvenile in the stolen car were also taken to various hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 18-year-old Eddie P. Jones Jr., of Sikeston Missouri, is facing a preliminary felony murder charge. The adult passenger, 19-year-old DeMareon Curry, also of Sikeston, is facing a preliminary charge of felony auto theft.

Hendricks County prosecutors will make a final determination on the preliminary charges, and any additional charges.

A 15-year-old girl who was listed as a missing person will be turned over to state authorities in Missouri, and she will not face any charges in connection with the incident.

