Skip to Content
News

Omaha advocates outraged over bond set for woman accused of manslaughter, tampering with evidence

By
Published 11:30 AM

By John Brown

Click here for updates on this story

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — Former State Senator Ernie Chambers is taking on what he calls racism and sexism in a court case.

Jessica Hernandez is accused of manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of Carlos Salguero-Canar. Her bond is at $10 million. A co-defendant, Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez, also faces manslaughter charges. But, his bond is at $200,000.

“Ten million is 50 times more than $200,000,” Chambers said. “This is so disproportionate that it makes the angels of justice shudder.”

Chambers said he would file a complaint against Judge Grant Forsberg. Hernandez is back in court, June 29, where there will be a hearing on whether her bond should be reduced.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content