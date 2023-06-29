Protestors attempt to enter Swedish embassy in Baghdad after burning of Quran in Stockholm

By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — Demonstrators attempted to break into the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad Thursday, a day after a protestor burned a copy of the Quran in Sweden.

The protests were ordered by the powerful Iraqi Shia cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, who also called for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad.

Videos circulating on social media showed some protesters climbing over a barricaded wall outside the embassy. It is unclear how far into the building they got.

The protests in Baghdad came after an incident in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Wednesday, when a man burned a copy of Islam’s holy book outside a mosque. Images of the event showed he was the only person apart from his translator at the demonstration, which coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha, one of the most significant in the Islamic calendar.

More details soon…

