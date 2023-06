Firefighters are working to contain a fire at a residence in an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 4:16 p.m. on the 19000 block of Merganzer Road.

Cal Fire confirmed there is a single-story, single-family residence, fully involved with fire.

There are no reports of injuries as of 4:35 p.m. Cal Fire confirmed there have been no evacuations.