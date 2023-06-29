UK’s Rwanda deportation plan ‘unlawful,’ court of appeal rules

By Alex Hardie, CNN

London (CNN) — The UK government’s controversial plan to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, the Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday.

In a three-judge decision, the court overturned a high court decision that previously ruled that Rwanda could be considered a safe third country in which to send refugees.

“By a majority, this court allows the appeal on the issue of whether Rwanda is a safe third country. It unanimously dismisses the other grounds,” the ruling states. The British Home Office can now appeal to the Supreme Court.

Under the scheme proposed by the Conservative government, asylum-seekers deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally would be deported to the African nation.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.