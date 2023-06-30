2 teens arrested for firing gun near busy Palm Springs Villagefest

Palm Springs Police Officers were called out Thursday night after shots were fired near the downtown area. Palm Springs Police PIO Tamara Wadkins told News Channel 3 that around 10:30 p.m. gunshots were heard in the area of E. Tahquitz Canyon Drive and South Belardo Road.

Officers arrived on scene and spotted two teenagers running northbound from Villagefest and gave chase. Two suspects were tracked down on foot near the park on N. Indian Canyon Drive and East Andreas Road. Officers then spotted a third suspect running southbound from the area clutching his waistband and believed to be the suspect with the gun. He was later caught in a courtyard nearby where a firearm was also located.

A car in the area was hit by bullets, but officers determined that the owner of the vehicle was not involved in the shooting. The three juvenile suspects were all taken to the Palm Springs Police Department, only two of the suspects were arrested for various offenses and transported to Juvenile Hall.