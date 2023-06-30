Original ‘Boy Meets World’ Topanga choice says she lost role because she wasn’t pretty enough

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Actress Bonnie Morgan was almost cast as Topanga Lawrence on “Boy Meets World,” but says she lost the role because director David Trainer did not think she was “pretty enough.”

During an episode of “Pod Meets World,” Morgan spoke to podcast hosts and “Boy Meets World” stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle to explain how she thought the role had been written specifically for her.

“Even the name was out of my parents’ love history,” she said. “It was the coolest thing ever.”

Morgan added that even though she thought the part was hers, when she arrived to set on day one, something felt wrong.

“It was the weirdest day of my life. Even as a kid I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I came in and all the adults were very short with me,” she said.

When Morgan failed to deliver her lines the way the director wanted, she was told to take her things home with her at the end of the day. The next day, her parents got a phone call.

“They fired you,” Morgan said her father told her.

She continued: “The director said that I couldn’t take direction, which was one thing I’d never been accused of. My agent immediately fought back on that one. It came out very quickly to my agent that the director didn’t think I was pretty enough. Literally did not think I was pretty enough, so that meant that a grown man, a boss, could lie and tell me I was untalented because the fact was he didn’t think I was pretty.”

She added that she’d never told the story before publicly.

