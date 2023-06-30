‘Unity in Our Community’ rally held in Del Paso Heights against violence

By Daniel Macht

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — A group rallied on the corner of a Sacramento intersection in Del Paso Heights over the weekend to encourage people to come together.

The “Unity in Our Community” rally happened Saturday across from the Rainbow Market, where seven people were shot this month.

“We need more resources in the community. We need more resources for the youth to participate in,” Dell Anthony with Elevate Life Sacramento said. “We need more things put into the community so the youth can put the guns down and have another way.”

The rally comes as community leaders have also called for more resources and funding for the district in an effort to decrease violence.

