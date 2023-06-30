Yellen addresses Essence Festival crowd, discusses economy, efforts to enfold minority communities
By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday says the Biden administration’s racial equity work is not just the morally right thing to do but also is in the country’s best economic interests. Her comments made her the first treasury secretary to speak at the Essence Festival of Culture. She drew a round of laughter and applause at the Black Economic Forum as she thanked the audience for taking time away from the music and other attractions, noting that she was the warm-up act for hip-hop icons like Megan Thee Stallion.