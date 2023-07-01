25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in western India say a tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency that 33 people were on the bus when the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a highway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state. Police say the eight survivors were taken to a hospital. Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.