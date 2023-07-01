UN chief says Haiti urgently needs international security force and humanitarian aid

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is again calling on foreign governments with strong security forces to help Haiti fight a surge in gang violence. The appeal was made Saturday after Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, civil society leaders, U.N. staff and the heads of various political parties during a one-day trip to Haiti. Guterres later met with reporters who pressed him on whether an international security force will be deployed as requested by the prime minister last October. Guterres says he spoke about the issue with Henry as well as the need to hold credible elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.