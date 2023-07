BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition. The Baltimore Police Department says the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning. Acting Commissioner Richard Worley has confirmed the number of dead and injured.

