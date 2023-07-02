Biden’s upcoming European trip is meant to boost NATO against Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will head to Europe at week’s end for a three-country trip intended to bolster the international coalition against Russian aggression as the war in Ukraine extends well into its second year. The main focus of Biden’s five-day visit will be the annual NATO summit, held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania. Also planned are stops in Helsinki, Finland, to commemorate the Nordic country’s entrance into the 31-nation military alliance in April, and Britain, for a meeting with King Charles III. The NATO meeting comes at the latest critical point in the war. Ukraine’s president says counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway as troops start to recapture territory in the southeastern part of the country.

