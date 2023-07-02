Israel to buy more F-35 fighter jets from US. Deal expands fleet by 50% and deepens partnership

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States. Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday that the deal would increase the country’s arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50%. The F-35 is the world’s most advanced fighter jet, and Israel is the only country in the Middle East to fly them. The $3 billion purchase, which will increase Israel’s fleet from 50 to 75, is set to be finalized in the coming months. The ministry said the deal would be financed through American military aid to Israel and that the maker of the plane, Lockheed Martin, and the maker of its engine, Pratt & Whitney, had committed to involving Israeli companies in the production process.

