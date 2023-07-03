An Olympic champion boos protesters who knelt on the track near the finish line of his race

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has won his 400-meter hurdles race which saw environmental protesters get on the track before it had finished. Afterward Warholm turned to join in the crowd booing protesters who had disrupted the Diamond League race. Three people kneeled on the track about eight meters from the finish line holding two banners that spanned from lanes one to six. They forced runners to break through the banners though no athlete appeared hurt. Warholm running in lane eight had no barrier in his way though seemed distracted. He was visibly angry with the protesters as they were led away while spectators booed.

