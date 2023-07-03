Hong Kong police issues cash bounty for exiled democracy activists

By Nectar Gan and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong police on Monday placed bounties on eight prominent democracy activists in self-imposed exile overseas, offering HK$1 million ($127,603) rewards each for information leading to their arrests.

The activists, including former lawmakers Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, have been accused of violating national security offenses ranging from collusion with foreign forces to subversion of state power.

After leaving Hong Kong in recent years, many of the activists have continued to speak out against what they say is Beijing’s crackdown on their home city’s freedoms and autonomy.

The group of seven men and one woman are now based in the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia – countries that have suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong due to concerns of the controversial national security law.

The sweeping law was imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in 2020, after huge pro-democracy protests roiled the semi-autonomous city in the previous year. It criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers and carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Critics say the legislation has been used to crush the city’s opposition movement, overhaul its electoral system, silence its outspoken media and cripple its once-vibrant civil society. Many of Hong Kong’s prominent pro-democracy figures have either been detained or fled into self-imposed exile.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied the national security law is suppressing freedoms. Instead, it insists the law has ended chaos and restored stability to the city.

On Monday, police told a press conference 260 people had been arrested under the national security law, with 79 of them convicted for offenses including subversion and terrorism.

Senior Superintendent Steve Li, with the police national security department, told reporters police had obtained arrest warrants from the court for the eight activists.

“We’re absolutely not staging any show or spreading terror. We’re enforcing the law,” he said.

Kevin Yam, a lawyer who is among the eight targeted, said he had been “flooded with congratulations” for having the “honor to be on the list” since the police press conference Monday.

“I feel no joy over this, but feel sad for Hong Kong that people now see things this way, because it is an indication of how low Hong Kong has gone in the eyes of many,” he told CNN from Australia.

