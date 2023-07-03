Man shot to death inside apartment bedroom in DeKalb County, police say

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside his apartment bedroom in Lithonia.

Homicide investigators responded to the Harvard Place Apartments along the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive early Monday morning.

Police say the victim, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, lived in the apartment with two other men.

One of the roommates was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Investigators told Atlanta News First he is not a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Atlanta News First for updates.

