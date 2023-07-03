No credible security threats ahead of 47th annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show, NYPD says

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — New York officials say there are no credible threats ahead of Tuesday’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Manhattan, but there will be heightened security, including thousands of police officers, across the city.

“Currently there are no specific credible threats directed towards the July Fourth fireworks or any other celebrations taking place in New York City,” New York City Police Department Patrol Services Bureau Chief John Chell said at a Monday news conference.

Chell, who is overseeing security for this year’s 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show, said that although there are no security concerns, there will be increased security measures as well as street closures in effect Tuesday.

Thousands of police officers will be deployed throughout the city and will be screening those headed to watch the fireworks show for prohibited items like alcohol, backpacks, umbrellas and lounge chairs, Chell said. The NYPD will also use 115 cameras to monitor Tuesday’s fireworks show.

This year’s show is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, according to Macy’s. A total of 60,000 shells in 30 different colors and shapes will be launched from barges stationed along the East River near midtown Manhattan. In addition to pyrotechnics, the televised broadcast will feature performances from musicians including Ashanti, Bebe Rexha and the Roots.

“We will deploy plain clothes teams, heavy weapons teams, bomb squad response teams, drone detection and interdiction teams and radiation detection equipment,” NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism Judy Harrison said at the news conference.

Police will be monitoring for any explosive devices, like fireworks, with the assistance of canines as well as other equipment. Harrison added that New York’s waterways, especially along the East River, will be monitored by radiation detection vessels.

“We began planning for this event immediately following the end of last year’s festivities,” Chell, the patrol services chief, said. “Designing security plans for events of this scale is what the NYPD does on a daily basis.”

Officials also said that there were no air quality concerns expected for Tuesday’s celebration, following several days of air quality alerts across the city due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Emergency medical units will also be stationed throughout all public viewing areas for the free public show, Macy’s said.

CNN's Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.