Pennsylvania man arrested in shooting that killed two men, family dog in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for a deadly double shooting Saturday night in Harford County.

Deputies said two men and a family dog were shot and killed in the 1700 block of Scott Road in Pylesville.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Timothy Wayne Witheric, 62, and David Joseph Octavec, 70, from Pylesville, died at the scene, as did a family, officials said.

Steven Nolan, 53, from Pennsylvania, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police approximately two hours after the shooting.

Deputies said the investigation reveals that Nolan shot Witherite in the home and then shot Octavec outside of the home before taking off.

Nolan is in a Pennsylvania jail pending extradition to Maryland.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 443-409-3154 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.

