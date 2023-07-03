Police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in Indiana hospital

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana police officer was fatally shot at a hospital while trying to arrest a man suspected of domestic violence. The shooting occurred early Monday at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, near the Kentucky border. Police say 34-year-old Sean Hubert shot Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn while resisting arrest. Other officers shot and killed Hubert. Police were called to the hospital when a victim of domestic violence told staff that Hubert was on his way. Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.