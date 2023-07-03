Police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in Indiana hospital
TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana police officer was fatally shot at a hospital while trying to arrest a man suspected of domestic violence. The shooting occurred early Monday at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, near the Kentucky border. Police say 34-year-old Sean Hubert shot Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn while resisting arrest. Other officers shot and killed Hubert. Police were called to the hospital when a victim of domestic violence told staff that Hubert was on his way. Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.