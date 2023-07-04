Alcaraz starts his Wimbledon with a straight-set win. Princess Kate sits in the Royal Box

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is already one of the main men to beat in only his third Wimbledon tournament. The top-seeded Spaniard hasn’t been past the fourth round at the All England Club but he has become the primary threat in Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-equaling eighth men’s title at the grass-court Grand Slam. Alcaraz beat Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 on Court No. 1. That was a fitting place for the No. 1 player in the world. The Princess of Wales was at a rainy Wimbledon and sat in the Royal Box next to Roger Federer.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.