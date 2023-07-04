Chanel couture makes a subdued ode to Parisian elegance in fall-winter collection

PARIS (AP) — The cobblestoned banks of the Seine served as the stage for Chanel’s fall-winter runway show and celebrated the soul of Paris. With the Eiffel Tower standing tall in the distance, models strutted over the uneven terrain lined with what looked like charming book stalls. But on closer examination, they were artfully curated homages to the brand’s legacy, showcasing biographies of the legendary Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and postcards of actresses associated with the house, such as Vanessa Paradis, a contemporary incarnation of Parisienne allure.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.