Tel Aviv car ramming attack leaves four injured, Israeli officials say

(CNN) — Four people have been injured after a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli emergency services said Tuesday.

One of the injured, a 46-year-old woman, is in serious condition, the Magen David Adom rescue service said. The reported ramming occurred on Pinchas Rosen Street in Northern Tel Aviv.

Hamas praised the attack, a statement by the militant group’s spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Kanoa said. Hamas did not directly claim responsibility for the attack.

“The heroic operation of Tel Aviv is the beginning of the response to the aggression of the Zionist occupation on Jenin,” Al-Kanoa said.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

