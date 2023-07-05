3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Three environmental activists have been arrested at Wimbledon after running onto one of the courts and disrupting two matches by throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces onto the grass. A pair of protesters from an organization that wants the British government to stop new oil, gas and coal projects first made it onto the field of play at Court 18. Play was suspended by rain before the debris was cleared from the court. A third protester from the same group interrupted a different match on that court later in the day. The All England Club increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year’s tournament. That is in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

