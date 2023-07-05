Cole County sixth grader prepares to sing national anthem before Royals game

By Taylor Freeman

TAOS (KOMU) — Singing has always been like second nature to Mia Smith. At only 11 years old, Mia has already performed “The Star Spangled Banner” at many local sporting events, and even opened Gov. Mike Parson’s prayer breakfast this year singing the national anthem.

“I love to sing,” Mia said. “It’s just something that I’ve always done and I never really expected it to get this big, but everything just kind of fell into place.”

Her next big stage is at Kauffman Stadium on July 15, when she will sing the anthem before the Kansas City Royals take the field.

“She doesn’t get nervous,” said Mia’s dad Troy Smith. “She gets up in front of anybody and everybody and can talk and sing and do all that.”

The Taos sixth-grader has actually sung for the Royals before. She traveled all the way to Arizona with her parents to sing before a spring training game in the spring.

Mia hopes to continue performing, singing not only the national anthem, but other songs as well. Right now, she’s enjoying all the cool places her singing is taking her.

“It just makes me really proud to think I’m this young and I’m doing this much,” Mia said. “I’m just really grateful and really proud of myself.”

