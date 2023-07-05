County working with Palm Springs art galleries as construction stalls business

The county is stepping in to help as a months-long road construction is impacting business in south Palm Springs.

For at least the past six months, a road leading to the Backstreet Art District in Palm Springs has been blocked due to a Riverside County flood control project, making it nearly impossible for businesses to operate effectively. Some even expressed fears that the galleries in the Backstreet Art District may be forced to close their doors permanently.

We originally spoke with gallery owners about the issue last week.

"Now there's zero customers coming through," Julianna Poldi, an artist whose work is displayed in Ross's gallery told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia.

Tonight at 10 and 11 p.m., News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao details how Riverside County is working with the Backstreets Art District to keep business going.