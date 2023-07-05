‘El Tráfico’ soccer match between LA Galaxy and LAFC smashes MLS attendance record

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — The MLS has a new attendance record after 82,110 fans turned up to watch the Los Angeles derby between LA Galaxy and LAFC.

Dubbed “El Tráfico” – a nod to the famous El Clásico rivalry between Spanish soccer clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid and the fact that the two LA teams are separated by just 11 miles of congested highway – the match has become one of the MLS’ fiercest rivalries.

The derby game smashed the previous MLS record which had been set in 2022. Charlotte FC’s first ever game saw 74,479 spectators flock to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to witness their team face the Galaxy.

Fans at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday were treated to a tight game as LA Galaxy took a 2-1 victory thanks to a winner from former Barcelona player Riqui Puig.

Tyler Boyd opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the first half with a sensational curling effort past LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy.

The visitors came back into the game early in the second half thanks to Ilie Sánchez’s headed equalizer. However, parity didn’t last long, and the Galaxy quickly regained the upper hand.

Roles were reversed for the winner as Puig, who assisted Boyd’s opener, raced onto a cross from the scorer of the first goal and slid a finish home past McCarthy.

“I love pressure, I love playing these games, I love playing derbies against big teams. And I’m honestly very happy,” Puig said post-match, per the MLS.

“I think every player plays soccer to play these games, these stadiums, to have 82,000 people watching you.

“I don’t play for money, I play for these experiences,” the 23-year-old added.

LAFC are currently third in the Western Conference, three points behind leaders St. Louis City SC, whereas LA Galaxy are in 13th as they look to hunt down the playoff spots.

