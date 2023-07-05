Growing vegetation fire in Mecca near Lincoln Street and 66th Ave

Firefighters are on the scene this morning of a growing fire in Mecca.

Cal Fire officials say that it started around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Street and 66th Ave.

Firefighters say that it is burning in thick vegetation and has grown to 6 acres as of 10:30 a.m.

No evacuation orders have been issued as of 10:30 a.m. Mecca Elementary School has voluntarily evacuated because of smoke in the area.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene. They witnessed representatives from IID looking at possible electrical poles on fire.

