Rain again affects play at Wimbledon day but matches go ahead under the roof on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain is again affecting play at Wimbledon on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament. Intermittent showers forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice. Play in the main stadiums was also stopped for a short time because of the weather. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery on No. 1 Court. Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent rain.

