Wisconsin’s Democratic governor scales back Republican tax cut, signs state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after dramatically scaling back the size of a Republican income tax cut that would have moved the state closer to a flat rate. Evers, a Democrat, called the Republican-authored budget “imperfect and incomplete” but stopped short Wednesday of vetoing the entire plan, which would have required the Legislature to start over. The budget Evers signed also provides less money to the University of Wisconsin in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He called on Republicans to do more to address key areas, including higher education and child care support.

By SCOTT BAUER and HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press

