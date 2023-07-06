How the community will honor this 10-year-old boy killed in his Petersburg bedroom

By Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Virginia (WTVR) — A memorial ride to honor 10-year-old K’Von Morgan will take place Saturday afternoon in Petersburg’s Pecan Acres community.

Morgan was shot and killed on Father’s Day weekend when bullets were fired into his bedroom from the outside.

“We are going to start at Pecan Acres at the clubhouse and we are going to car ride all the way to the police department to show them we want justice for this little boy,” organizer Malik Rafa said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the gunfire that killed K’Von came from the parking lot of a nearby church.

Petersburg Police have asked for people living in that area to help identify the cars and people involved in the shootout.

“Come forward. This baby needs justice. If you know who did this, say something,” Rafa said. “If you know who did it just say something please.”

The family has established a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

“As you can imagine, they’re really hurt, he was an innocent child, that was in the comfort of his own home and he’s become a victim of senseless gun violence,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian previously said about K’Von’s family.

